Lidl 368308_2010
|Model
|368308_2010
|Vendor
|Lidl
|Description
|Silvercrest radiator valve with thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, voltage, current_heating_setpoint_auto, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset), detectwindow_temperature, detectwindow_timeminute, binary_one, binary_two, away_mode, away_setting, monday, tuesday, wednesday, thursday, friday, saturday, sunday, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
You can pair this device by holding down the rotary button for a few seconds, until "Pair" is shown in the display.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Comfort_temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco_temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Current_heating_setpoint_auto (numeric)
Temperature setpoint automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_heating_setpoint_auto property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_heating_setpoint_auto": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
29.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0.5and
29.5. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
schedule,
manual,
holiday,
boost. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-12.5and the maximum value is
5.5with a step size of
0.1.
Detectwindow_temperature (numeric)
Open window detection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
detectwindow_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detectwindow_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Detectwindow_timeminute (numeric)
Open window time in minute. Value can be found in the published state on the
detectwindow_timeminute property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detectwindow_timeminute": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
min.
Binary_one (binary)
Unknown binary one. Value can be found in the published state on the
binary_one property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"binary_one": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON binary_one is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Binary_two (binary)
Unknown binary two. Value can be found in the published state on the
binary_two property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"binary_two": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON binary_two is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Away_mode (binary)
Away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON away_mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Away_setting (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_setting": {"away_preset_days": VALUE, "away_preset_temperature": VALUE, "away_preset_year": VALUE, "away_preset_month": VALUE, "away_preset_day": VALUE, "away_preset_hour": VALUE, "away_preset_minute": VALUE}}
away_preset_days(numeric): Away preset days max value is 100
away_preset_temperature(numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C
away_preset_year(numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year
away_preset_month(numeric): Start away month unit is month
away_preset_day(numeric): Start away day unit is day
away_preset_hour(numeric): Start away hours unit is hour
away_preset_minute(numeric): Start away minutes unit is min
Monday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"monday": {"monday_temp_1": VALUE, "monday_hour_1": VALUE, "monday_minute_1": VALUE, "monday_temp_2": VALUE, "monday_hour_2": VALUE, "monday_minute_2": VALUE, "monday_temp_3": VALUE, "monday_hour_3": VALUE, "monday_minute_3": VALUE, "monday_temp_4": VALUE, "monday_hour_4": VALUE, "monday_minute_4": VALUE, "monday_temp_5": VALUE, "monday_hour_5": VALUE, "monday_minute_5": VALUE, "monday_temp_6": VALUE, "monday_hour_6": VALUE, "monday_minute_6": VALUE, "monday_temp_7": VALUE, "monday_hour_7": VALUE, "monday_minute_7": VALUE, "monday_temp_8": VALUE, "monday_hour_8": VALUE, "monday_minute_8": VALUE, "monday_temp_9": VALUE, "monday_hour_9": VALUE, "monday_minute_9": VALUE}}
monday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
monday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
monday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
monday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Tuesday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tuesday": {"tuesday_temp_1": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_1": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_1": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_2": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_2": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_2": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_3": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_3": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_3": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_4": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_4": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_4": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_5": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_5": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_5": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_6": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_6": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_6": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_7": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_7": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_7": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_8": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_8": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_8": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_9": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_9": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_9": VALUE}}
tuesday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
tuesday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
tuesday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
tuesday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Wednesday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wednesday": {"wednesday_temp_1": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_1": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_1": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_2": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_2": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_2": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_3": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_3": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_3": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_4": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_4": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_4": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_5": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_5": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_5": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_6": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_6": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_6": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_7": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_7": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_7": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_8": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_8": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_8": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_9": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_9": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_9": VALUE}}
wednesday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
wednesday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
wednesday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
wednesday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Thursday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thursday": {"thursday_temp_1": VALUE, "thursday_hour_1": VALUE, "thursday_minute_1": VALUE, "thursday_temp_2": VALUE, "thursday_hour_2": VALUE, "thursday_minute_2": VALUE, "thursday_temp_3": VALUE, "thursday_hour_3": VALUE, "thursday_minute_3": VALUE, "thursday_temp_4": VALUE, "thursday_hour_4": VALUE, "thursday_minute_4": VALUE, "thursday_temp_5": VALUE, "thursday_hour_5": VALUE, "thursday_minute_5": VALUE, "thursday_temp_6": VALUE, "thursday_hour_6": VALUE, "thursday_minute_6": VALUE, "thursday_temp_7": VALUE, "thursday_hour_7": VALUE, "thursday_minute_7": VALUE, "thursday_temp_8": VALUE, "thursday_hour_8": VALUE, "thursday_minute_8": VALUE, "thursday_temp_9": VALUE, "thursday_hour_9": VALUE, "thursday_minute_9": VALUE}}
thursday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
thursday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
thursday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
thursday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Friday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"friday": {"friday_temp_1": VALUE, "friday_hour_1": VALUE, "friday_minute_1": VALUE, "friday_temp_2": VALUE, "friday_hour_2": VALUE, "friday_minute_2": VALUE, "friday_temp_3": VALUE, "friday_hour_3": VALUE, "friday_minute_3": VALUE, "friday_temp_4": VALUE, "friday_hour_4": VALUE, "friday_minute_4": VALUE, "friday_temp_5": VALUE, "friday_hour_5": VALUE, "friday_minute_5": VALUE, "friday_temp_6": VALUE, "friday_hour_6": VALUE, "friday_minute_6": VALUE, "friday_temp_7": VALUE, "friday_hour_7": VALUE, "friday_minute_7": VALUE, "friday_temp_8": VALUE, "friday_hour_8": VALUE, "friday_minute_8": VALUE, "friday_temp_9": VALUE, "friday_hour_9": VALUE, "friday_minute_9": VALUE}}
friday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
friday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
friday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
friday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Saturday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"saturday": {"saturday_temp_1": VALUE, "saturday_hour_1": VALUE, "saturday_minute_1": VALUE, "saturday_temp_2": VALUE, "saturday_hour_2": VALUE, "saturday_minute_2": VALUE, "saturday_temp_3": VALUE, "saturday_hour_3": VALUE, "saturday_minute_3": VALUE, "saturday_temp_4": VALUE, "saturday_hour_4": VALUE, "saturday_minute_4": VALUE, "saturday_temp_5": VALUE, "saturday_hour_5": VALUE, "saturday_minute_5": VALUE, "saturday_temp_6": VALUE, "saturday_hour_6": VALUE, "saturday_minute_6": VALUE, "saturday_temp_7": VALUE, "saturday_hour_7": VALUE, "saturday_minute_7": VALUE, "saturday_temp_8": VALUE, "saturday_hour_8": VALUE, "saturday_minute_8": VALUE, "saturday_temp_9": VALUE, "saturday_hour_9": VALUE, "saturday_minute_9": VALUE}}
saturday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
saturday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
saturday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
saturday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Sunday (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sunday": {"sunday_temp_1": VALUE, "sunday_hour_1": VALUE, "sunday_minute_1": VALUE, "sunday_temp_2": VALUE, "sunday_hour_2": VALUE, "sunday_minute_2": VALUE, "sunday_temp_3": VALUE, "sunday_hour_3": VALUE, "sunday_minute_3": VALUE, "sunday_temp_4": VALUE, "sunday_hour_4": VALUE, "sunday_minute_4": VALUE, "sunday_temp_5": VALUE, "sunday_hour_5": VALUE, "sunday_minute_5": VALUE, "sunday_temp_6": VALUE, "sunday_hour_6": VALUE, "sunday_minute_6": VALUE, "sunday_temp_7": VALUE, "sunday_hour_7": VALUE, "sunday_minute_7": VALUE, "sunday_temp_8": VALUE, "sunday_hour_8": VALUE, "sunday_minute_8": VALUE, "sunday_temp_9": VALUE, "sunday_hour_9": VALUE, "sunday_minute_9": VALUE}}
sunday_temp_1(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_1(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_1(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_2(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_2(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_2(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_3(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_3(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_3(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_4(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_4(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_4(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_5(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_5(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_5(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_6(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_6(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_6(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_7(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_7(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_7(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_8(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_8(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_8(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
sunday_temp_9(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C
sunday_hour_9(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
01,
02,
03,
04,
05,
06,
07,
08,
09,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
22,
23,
24
sunday_minute_9(enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values:
00,
15,
30,
45
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.