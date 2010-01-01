Lidl 368308_2010

Model 368308_2010 Vendor Lidl Description Silvercrest radiator valve with thermostat Exposes lock (state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, voltage, current_heating_setpoint_auto, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset), detectwindow_temperature, detectwindow_timeminute, binary_one, binary_two, away_mode, away_setting, monday, tuesday, wednesday, thursday, friday, saturday, sunday, linkquality Picture

You can pair this device by holding down the rotary button for a few seconds, until "Pair" is shown in the display.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Temperature setpoint automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the current_heating_setpoint_auto property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint_auto": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 29.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 29.5 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , auto . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: schedule , manual , holiday , boost . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -12.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Open window detection temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the detectwindow_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detectwindow_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Open window time in minute. Value can be found in the published state on the detectwindow_timeminute property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detectwindow_timeminute": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is min .

Unknown binary one. Value can be found in the published state on the binary_one property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"binary_one": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON binary_one is ON, if OFF OFF.

Unknown binary two. Value can be found in the published state on the binary_two property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"binary_two": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON binary_two is ON, if OFF OFF.

Away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the away_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON away_mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_setting": {"away_preset_days": VALUE, "away_preset_temperature": VALUE, "away_preset_year": VALUE, "away_preset_month": VALUE, "away_preset_day": VALUE, "away_preset_hour": VALUE, "away_preset_minute": VALUE}}

away_preset_days (numeric): Away preset days max value is 100

(numeric): Away preset days max value is 100 away_preset_temperature (numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric): Away preset temperature min value is -10, max value is 35, unit is °C away_preset_year (numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year

(numeric): Start away year 20xx unit is year away_preset_month (numeric): Start away month unit is month

(numeric): Start away month unit is month away_preset_day (numeric): Start away day unit is day

(numeric): Start away day unit is day away_preset_hour (numeric): Start away hours unit is hour

(numeric): Start away hours unit is hour away_preset_minute (numeric): Start away minutes unit is min

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"monday": {"monday_temp_1": VALUE, "monday_hour_1": VALUE, "monday_minute_1": VALUE, "monday_temp_2": VALUE, "monday_hour_2": VALUE, "monday_minute_2": VALUE, "monday_temp_3": VALUE, "monday_hour_3": VALUE, "monday_minute_3": VALUE, "monday_temp_4": VALUE, "monday_hour_4": VALUE, "monday_minute_4": VALUE, "monday_temp_5": VALUE, "monday_hour_5": VALUE, "monday_minute_5": VALUE, "monday_temp_6": VALUE, "monday_hour_6": VALUE, "monday_minute_6": VALUE, "monday_temp_7": VALUE, "monday_hour_7": VALUE, "monday_minute_7": VALUE, "monday_temp_8": VALUE, "monday_hour_8": VALUE, "monday_minute_8": VALUE, "monday_temp_9": VALUE, "monday_hour_9": VALUE, "monday_minute_9": VALUE}}

monday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , monday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C monday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , monday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tuesday": {"tuesday_temp_1": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_1": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_1": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_2": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_2": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_2": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_3": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_3": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_3": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_4": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_4": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_4": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_5": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_5": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_5": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_6": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_6": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_6": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_7": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_7": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_7": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_8": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_8": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_8": VALUE, "tuesday_temp_9": VALUE, "tuesday_hour_9": VALUE, "tuesday_minute_9": VALUE}}

tuesday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , tuesday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C tuesday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , tuesday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wednesday": {"wednesday_temp_1": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_1": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_1": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_2": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_2": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_2": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_3": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_3": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_3": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_4": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_4": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_4": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_5": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_5": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_5": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_6": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_6": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_6": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_7": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_7": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_7": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_8": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_8": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_8": VALUE, "wednesday_temp_9": VALUE, "wednesday_hour_9": VALUE, "wednesday_minute_9": VALUE}}

wednesday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , wednesday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C wednesday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , wednesday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thursday": {"thursday_temp_1": VALUE, "thursday_hour_1": VALUE, "thursday_minute_1": VALUE, "thursday_temp_2": VALUE, "thursday_hour_2": VALUE, "thursday_minute_2": VALUE, "thursday_temp_3": VALUE, "thursday_hour_3": VALUE, "thursday_minute_3": VALUE, "thursday_temp_4": VALUE, "thursday_hour_4": VALUE, "thursday_minute_4": VALUE, "thursday_temp_5": VALUE, "thursday_hour_5": VALUE, "thursday_minute_5": VALUE, "thursday_temp_6": VALUE, "thursday_hour_6": VALUE, "thursday_minute_6": VALUE, "thursday_temp_7": VALUE, "thursday_hour_7": VALUE, "thursday_minute_7": VALUE, "thursday_temp_8": VALUE, "thursday_hour_8": VALUE, "thursday_minute_8": VALUE, "thursday_temp_9": VALUE, "thursday_hour_9": VALUE, "thursday_minute_9": VALUE}}

thursday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , thursday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C thursday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , thursday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"friday": {"friday_temp_1": VALUE, "friday_hour_1": VALUE, "friday_minute_1": VALUE, "friday_temp_2": VALUE, "friday_hour_2": VALUE, "friday_minute_2": VALUE, "friday_temp_3": VALUE, "friday_hour_3": VALUE, "friday_minute_3": VALUE, "friday_temp_4": VALUE, "friday_hour_4": VALUE, "friday_minute_4": VALUE, "friday_temp_5": VALUE, "friday_hour_5": VALUE, "friday_minute_5": VALUE, "friday_temp_6": VALUE, "friday_hour_6": VALUE, "friday_minute_6": VALUE, "friday_temp_7": VALUE, "friday_hour_7": VALUE, "friday_minute_7": VALUE, "friday_temp_8": VALUE, "friday_hour_8": VALUE, "friday_minute_8": VALUE, "friday_temp_9": VALUE, "friday_hour_9": VALUE, "friday_minute_9": VALUE}}

friday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , friday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C friday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , friday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"saturday": {"saturday_temp_1": VALUE, "saturday_hour_1": VALUE, "saturday_minute_1": VALUE, "saturday_temp_2": VALUE, "saturday_hour_2": VALUE, "saturday_minute_2": VALUE, "saturday_temp_3": VALUE, "saturday_hour_3": VALUE, "saturday_minute_3": VALUE, "saturday_temp_4": VALUE, "saturday_hour_4": VALUE, "saturday_minute_4": VALUE, "saturday_temp_5": VALUE, "saturday_hour_5": VALUE, "saturday_minute_5": VALUE, "saturday_temp_6": VALUE, "saturday_hour_6": VALUE, "saturday_minute_6": VALUE, "saturday_temp_7": VALUE, "saturday_hour_7": VALUE, "saturday_minute_7": VALUE, "saturday_temp_8": VALUE, "saturday_hour_8": VALUE, "saturday_minute_8": VALUE, "saturday_temp_9": VALUE, "saturday_hour_9": VALUE, "saturday_minute_9": VALUE}}

saturday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , saturday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C saturday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , saturday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sunday": {"sunday_temp_1": VALUE, "sunday_hour_1": VALUE, "sunday_minute_1": VALUE, "sunday_temp_2": VALUE, "sunday_hour_2": VALUE, "sunday_minute_2": VALUE, "sunday_temp_3": VALUE, "sunday_hour_3": VALUE, "sunday_minute_3": VALUE, "sunday_temp_4": VALUE, "sunday_hour_4": VALUE, "sunday_minute_4": VALUE, "sunday_temp_5": VALUE, "sunday_hour_5": VALUE, "sunday_minute_5": VALUE, "sunday_temp_6": VALUE, "sunday_hour_6": VALUE, "sunday_minute_6": VALUE, "sunday_temp_7": VALUE, "sunday_hour_7": VALUE, "sunday_minute_7": VALUE, "sunday_temp_8": VALUE, "sunday_hour_8": VALUE, "sunday_minute_8": VALUE, "sunday_temp_9": VALUE, "sunday_hour_9": VALUE, "sunday_minute_9": VALUE}}

sunday_temp_1 (numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 1 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_1 (enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_1 (enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 1 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_2 (numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 2 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_2 (enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_2 (enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 2 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_3 (numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 3 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_3 (enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_3 (enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 3 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_4 (numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 4 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_4 (enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_4 (enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 4 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_5 (numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 5 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_5 (enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_5 (enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 5 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_6 (numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 6 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_6 (enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_6 (enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 6 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_7 (numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 7 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_7 (enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_7 (enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 7 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_8 (numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 8 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_8 (enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_8 (enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45

(enum): Minute TO for temp 8 allowed values: , , , sunday_temp_9 (numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature 9 min value is 0.5, max value is 29.5, unit is °C sunday_hour_9 (enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 01 , 02 , 03 , 04 , 05 , 06 , 07 , 08 , 09 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24

(enum): Hour TO for temp 9 allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , sunday_minute_9 (enum): Minute TO for temp 9 allowed values: 00 , 15 , 30 , 45