# Konke 2AJZ4KPKEY

Model 2AJZ4KPKEY Vendor Konke Description Multi-function button Exposes battery_low, battery, action, linkquality Picture

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Press and hold the reset button in the side of the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). You will need a needle or a pin to do it. After this the device will automatically join.

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , hold .