Konke 2AJZ4KPKEY

Model 2AJZ4KPKEY Vendor Konke Description Multi-function button Exposes battery_low, battery, action Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Press and hold the reset button in the side of the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). You will need a needle or a pin to do it. After this the device will automatically join.

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .