Zigbee2MQTT

Konke 2AJZ4KPKEY

Model2AJZ4KPKEY
VendorKonke
DescriptionMulti-function button
Exposesbattery_low, battery, action, linkquality
PictureKonke 2AJZ4KPKEY

Notes

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button in the side of the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). You will need a needle or a pin to do it. After this the device will automatically join.

Important

Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.