Konke 2AJZ4KPKEY
|Model
|2AJZ4KPKEY
|Vendor
|Konke
|Description
|Multi-function button
|Exposes
|battery_low, battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button in the side of the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). You will need a needle or a pin to do it. After this the device will automatically join.
Important
Konke devices only work on Zigbee channel 15, 20 and 25.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
hold.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.