ONENUO 288WZ
|Model
|288WZ
|Vendor
|ONENUO
|Description
|Smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke, battery, silence, self_test_result, smoke_state, sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Smoke state (enum)
Possible states: alarm, normal, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm,
normal,
detecting,
unknown.
Sensitivity (enum)
Smoke detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.