Zigbee2MQTT

ONENUO 288WZ

Model288WZ
VendorONENUO
DescriptionSmoke detector
Exposessmoke, battery, silence, self_test_result, smoke_state, sensitivity, linkquality
PictureONENUO 288WZ

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, success, failure, others.

Smoke state (enum)

Possible states: alarm, normal, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: alarm, normal, detecting, unknown.

Sensitivity (enum)

Smoke detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.