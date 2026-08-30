ONENUO 288WZ
|Model
|288WZ
|Vendor
|ONENUO
|Description
|Smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke, battery, silence, self_test_result, smoke_state, sensitivity
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Smoke state (enum)
Possible states: alarm, normal, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm,
normal,
detecting,
unknown.
Sensitivity (enum)
Smoke detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.