# ONENUO 288WZ

Model 288WZ Vendor ONENUO Description Smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery, silence, self_test_result, smoke_state, sensitivity, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

# Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , success , failure , others .

# Smoke state (enum)

Possible states: alarm, normal, detecting, unknown. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: alarm , normal , detecting , unknown .

Smoke detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .