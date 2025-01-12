SOMFY 1871157

Model 1871157 Vendor SOMFY Description Ysia 1 channel blinds remote Exposes battery, action Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .