SOMFY 1871154

Model1871154
VendorSOMFY
DescriptionYsia 5 channel blinds remote
Exposesbattery, action
PictureSOMFY 1871154

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, on_2, on_3, on_4, on_5, off_1, off_2, off_3, off_4, off_5, toggle_1, toggle_2, toggle_3, toggle_4, toggle_5, open_1, open_2, open_3, open_4, open_5, close_1, close_2, close_3, close_4, close_5, stop_1, stop_2, stop_3, stop_4, stop_5.