SOMFY 1871154
|Model
|1871154
|Vendor
|SOMFY
|Description
|Ysia 5 channel blinds remote
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
on_5,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
off_5,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4,
toggle_5,
open_1,
open_2,
open_3,
open_4,
open_5,
close_1,
close_2,
close_3,
close_4,
close_5,
stop_1,
stop_2,
stop_3,
stop_4,
stop_5.