# AduroSmart 15090054

Model 15090054 Vendor AduroSmart Description Remote scene controller Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

To reset the device: Press 1+3 until the green led turns on To link it with Z2M: Keep 2+3 pressed. The negotiation will take a while, don't stop after the first log entry or the device will stay as "unknown".

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: toggle , recall_253 , recall_254 , recall_255 .