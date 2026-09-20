AduroSmart 15090054

Model15090054
VendorAduroSmart
DescriptionERIA Wireless Scene Remote Switch
Exposesaction
PictureAduroSmart 15090054

Notes

Pairing

To reset the device: Press 1+3 until the green led turns on To link it with Z2M: Keep 2+3 pressed. The negotiation will take a while, don't stop after the first log entry or the device will stay as "unknown".

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, button_1, button_2, button_3.