Zigbee2MQTT

AduroSmart 15090054

Model15090054
VendorAduroSmart
DescriptionRemote scene controller
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureAduroSmart 15090054

Notes

Pairing

To reset the device: Press 1+3 until the green led turns on To link it with Z2M: Keep 2+3 pressed. The negotiation will take a while, don't stop after the first log entry or the device will stay as "unknown".

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, recall_253, recall_254, recall_255.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.