AduroSmart 15090054
|Model
|15090054
|Vendor
|AduroSmart
|Description
|Remote scene controller
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To reset the device: Press 1+3 until the green led turns on To link it with Z2M: Keep 2+3 pressed. The negotiation will take a while, don't stop after the first log entry or the device will stay as "unknown".
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
recall_253,
recall_254,
recall_255.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.