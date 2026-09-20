AduroSmart 15090054
|Model
|15090054
|Vendor
|AduroSmart
|Description
|ERIA Wireless Scene Remote Switch
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To reset the device: Press 1+3 until the green led turns on To link it with Z2M: Keep 2+3 pressed. The negotiation will take a while, don't stop after the first log entry or the device will stay as "unknown".
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
button_1,
button_2,
button_3.