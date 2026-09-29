Somfy 1246595

Model 1246595 Vendor Somfy Description Glydea2 Ultra 50 WF Zigbee curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the reported cover position and the state derived from it, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .