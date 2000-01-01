Tervix 119710

Model 119710 Vendor Tervix Description Pro Line Zigbee+RF wireless room thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), humidity, battery, child_lock, backlight, window_state, window_detection, frost_protection, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, window_open_detection_time, window_open_detection_temperature, window_open_delay_time, boost_time, valve_init_opening, valve_opening, pid_p, pid_i, trv_count, quick_pair, display_reversed, humidity_control, humidity_setpoint, heat_times_today, heat_times_month, heat_times_total Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: manual , program . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Display backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window state. Value can be found in the published state on the window_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: close , open .

Open window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Frost protection. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Open window detection time. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_detection_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_detection_time": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Open window detection temperature drop. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_detection_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Open window detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_delay_time": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Boost duration. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Initial valve opening. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_init_opening property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_init_opening": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current valve opening. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_opening property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

PID proportional coefficient. Value can be found in the published state on the pid_p property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pid_p": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

PID integral coefficient. Value can be found in the published state on the pid_i property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pid_i": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Number of paired TRVs. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Quick pairing of RF TRVs. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_pair property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_pair": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON quick pair is ON, if OFF OFF.

Reverse display orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the display_reversed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_reversed": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON display reversed is ON, if OFF OFF.

Humidity control. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_control": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON humidity control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Humidity setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_setpoint property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_setpoint": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Heating cycles today. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_times_today property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Heating cycles this month. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_times_month property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.