Plugwise 106-03

Model 106-03 Vendor Plugwise Description Tom thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, pi_heating_demand, local_temperature, valve_position, force, radio_strength, calibrate_valve, linkquality Picture

Press the button inside the thermostat once. The LED will be lit 5 seconds green to confirm pairing. The LED will be lit 5 seconds red when pairing failed.

# Retract pin

Press the button inside the thermostat for 5 seconds (5 red blinks) to retract the pin, which is needed for mounting.

Press the button inside the thermostat for 10 seconds (10 red blinks).

Press the button inside the thermostat for 15 seconds (15 red blinks) to calibrate the movement (when mounted onto the radiator).

# Controlling the device

Controlling is done by setting the valve_position .

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Value can be found in the published state on the pi_heating_demand property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Directly control the radiator valve. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

How hard the motor pushes the valve. The closer to the boiler, the higher the force needed. Value can be found in the published state on the force property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"force": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standard , high , very_high .

Transmits with higher power when range is not sufficient. Value can be found in the published state on the radio_strength property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radio_strength": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radio_strength": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , high .

Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals calibrate calibrate_valve is ON, if idle OFF.