Plugwise 106-03

Model106-03
VendorPlugwise
DescriptionTom thermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery, pi_heating_demand, local_temperature, valve_position, force, radio_strength, calibrate_valve, linkquality
PicturePlugwise 106-03

Notes

Pairing

Press the button inside the thermostat once. The LED will be lit 5 seconds green to confirm pairing. The LED will be lit 5 seconds red when pairing failed.

Retract pin

Press the button inside the thermostat for 5 seconds (5 red blinks) to retract the pin, which is needed for mounting.

Unpairing

Press the button inside the thermostat for 10 seconds (10 red blinks).

Calibration

Press the button inside the thermostat for 15 seconds (15 red blinks) to calibrate the movement (when mounted onto the radiator).

Controlling the device

Controlling is done by setting the valve_position.

Options

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Pi_heating_demand (numeric)

Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Value can be found in the published state on the pi_heating_demand property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Local_temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Valve_position (numeric)

Directly control the radiator valve. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Force (enum)

How hard the motor pushes the valve. The closer to the boiler, the higher the force needed. Value can be found in the published state on the force property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"force": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: standard, high, very_high.

Radio_strength (enum)

Transmits with higher power when range is not sufficient. Value can be found in the published state on the radio_strength property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radio_strength": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radio_strength": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, high.

Calibrate_valve (binary)

Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals calibrate calibrate_valve is ON, if idle OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.