Plugwise 106-03
|Model
|106-03
|Vendor
|Plugwise
|Description
|Tom thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, pi_heating_demand, local_temperature, valve_position, force, radio_strength, calibrate_valve
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pi heating demand (numeric)
Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Value can be found in the published state on the
pi_heating_demand property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Local temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Valve position (numeric)
Directly control the radiator valve. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_position": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Force (enum)
How hard the motor pushes the valve. The closer to the boiler, the higher the force needed. Value can be found in the published state on the
force property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"force": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"force": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
standard,
high,
very_high.
Radio strength (enum)
Transmits with higher power when range is not sufficient. Value can be found in the published state on the
radio_strength property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radio_strength": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radio_strength": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
normal,
high.
Calibrate valve (binary)
Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate_valve": "VALUE"}. If value equals
calibrate calibrate valve is ON, if
idle OFF.