Plugwise 106-03

Model 106-03 Vendor Plugwise Description Tom thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, pi_heating_demand, local_temperature, valve_position, force, radio_strength, calibrate_valve Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Value can be found in the published state on the pi_heating_demand property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Directly control the radiator valve. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

How hard the motor pushes the valve. The closer to the boiler, the higher the force needed. Value can be found in the published state on the force property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"force": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: standard , high , very_high .

Transmits with higher power when range is not sufficient. Value can be found in the published state on the radio_strength property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radio_strength": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radio_strength": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: normal , high .