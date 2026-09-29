Immax 07519L
|Model
|07519L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|NEO Smart water leak sensor, Zigbee 3.0
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery, silent_mode, ringtone
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Silent mode (binary)
Mute the buzzer on leak detection (does not mute ongoing alarm). Value can be found in the published state on the
silent_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silent_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON silent mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ringtone (enum)
Selected buzzer ringtone for the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
tone_1,
tone_2,
tone_3.