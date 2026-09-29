Immax 07519L

Model07519L
VendorImmax
DescriptionNEO Smart water leak sensor, Zigbee 3.0
Exposeswater_leak, battery, silent_mode, ringtone
PictureImmax 07519L

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Silent mode (binary)

Mute the buzzer on leak detection (does not mute ongoing alarm). Value can be found in the published state on the silent_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silent_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON silent mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Ringtone (enum)

Selected buzzer ringtone for the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: tone_1, tone_2, tone_3.