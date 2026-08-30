Immax 07505L

Model 07505L Vendor Immax Description Neo smart keypad Exposes battery, tamper, admin_code, last_added_user_code, arm_delay_time, beep_sound_enabled, quick_home_enabled, quick_disarm_enabled, quick_arm_enabled, arm_delay_beep_sound, user_id, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Admin code. Value can be found in the published state on the admin_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last Added User code. Value can be found in the published state on the last_added_user_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Arm Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 .

Beep Sound Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the beep_sound_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep_sound_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON beep sound enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quick Home Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_home_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_home_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick home enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quick Disarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_disarm_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_disarm_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick disarm enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Quick Arm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the quick_arm_enabled property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quick_arm_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON quick arm enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Arm Delay Beep Sound. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_delay_beep_sound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_delay_beep_sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON arm delay beep sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Last Used User ID. Value can be found in the published state on the user_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.