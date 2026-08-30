Immax 07505L
|Model
|07505L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|Neo smart keypad
|Exposes
|battery, tamper, admin_code, last_added_user_code, arm_delay_time, beep_sound_enabled, quick_home_enabled, quick_disarm_enabled, quick_arm_enabled, arm_delay_beep_sound, user_id, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Admin code (text)
Admin code. Value can be found in the published state on the
admin_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last added user code (text)
Last Added User code. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_added_user_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Arm delay time (numeric)
Arm Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
180.
Beep sound enabled (binary)
Beep Sound Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
beep_sound_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beep_sound_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON beep sound enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick home enabled (binary)
Quick Home Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_home_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_home_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick home enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick disarm enabled (binary)
Quick Disarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_disarm_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_disarm_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick disarm enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Quick arm enabled (binary)
Quick Arm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
quick_arm_enabled property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quick_arm_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quick arm enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Arm delay beep sound (binary)
Arm Delay Beep Sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_delay_beep_sound property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_delay_beep_sound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON arm delay beep sound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
User id (text)
Last Used User ID. Value can be found in the published state on the
user_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_home,
arm_away,
sos.