Immax 07504L

Model 07504L Vendor Immax Description Neo outdoor smart siren (IP65) Exposes battery, battery_low, voltage, alarm, volume, duration, light, power_source Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: off , low , medium , high .

Duration of alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Strobe light level. Value can be found in the published state on the light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: off , low , medium , high .