Immax 07504L
|Model
|07504L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|Neo outdoor smart siren (IP65)
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, voltage, alarm, volume, duration, light, power_source
|Picture
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Volume (numeric)
Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
off,
low,
medium,
high.
Duration (numeric)
Duration of alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Light (numeric)
Strobe light level. Value can be found in the published state on the
light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
off,
low,
medium,
high.
Power source (enum)
The current power source. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
mains,
battery.