Immax 07046L
|Model
|07046L
|Vendor
|Immax
|Description
|4-Touch single click buttons
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_stay,
arm_away,
panic.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.