# Immax 07046L

Model 07046L Vendor Immax Description 4-Touch single click buttons Exposes action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disarm , arm_stay , arm_away , panic .