Legrand 067646
|Model
|067646
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Wireless shutter switch
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Binding
Tested with firmware ID 003f / 20240718.
The switch works best if bound to a group.
For fast response on target shutter switch, this device should be bound to a group rather than directly to a target device. With direct binding to device, the remote performs a full network rejoin on every button press, causing significant delays (up to 30 seconds) before the bound device responds. With group binding, commands are broadcast immediately and the target device (e.g. wired shutter switch Legrand 067776A) responds within milliseconds. To set this up, create a group, add the target device to the group, and bind the
closuresWindowCovering cluster of the remote to that group. As with all battery devices, press a button on the remote to wake it immediately before performing the bind operation.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify,
open,
close,
stop,
moving,
stopped.