Legrand 067646

Model 067646 Vendor Legrand Description Wireless shutter switch Exposes battery, action Picture

Tested with firmware ID 003f / 20240718.

The switch works best if bound to a group.

For fast response on target shutter switch, this device should be bound to a group rather than directly to a target device. With direct binding to device, the remote performs a full network rejoin on every button press, causing significant delays (up to 30 seconds) before the bound device responds. With group binding, commands are broadcast immediately and the target device (e.g. wired shutter switch Legrand 067776A) responds within milliseconds. To set this up, create a group, add the target device to the group, and bind the closuresWindowCovering cluster of the remote to that group. As with all battery devices, press a button on the remote to wake it immediately before performing the bind operation.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .