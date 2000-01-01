# Danfoss 014G2461

Model 014G2461 Vendor Danfoss Description Ally thermostat Exposes battery, keypad_lockout, programming_operation_mode, mounted_mode_active, mounted_mode_control, thermostat_vertical_orientation, viewing_direction, heat_available, heat_required, setpoint_change_source, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand, system_mode, running_state), occupied_heating_setpoint_scheduled, external_measured_room_sensor, radiator_covered, window_open_feature, window_open_internal, window_open_external, day_of_week, trigger_time, algorithm_scale_factor, load_balancing_enable, load_room_mean, load_estimate, preheat_status, adaptation_run_status, adaptation_run_settings, adaptation_run_control, regulation_setpoint_offset, linkquality Picture White-label Danfoss 014G2463

Install the device on the valve. Insert the batteries (and M will display).

Push the "o" button for 5 seconds to calibrate the valve motor.

Push the "o" button for briefly to enter Pairing mode (can take upto 60 seconds).

To factory reset:

Remove one battery.

Press and hold "o" button.

Insert battery and hold button pressed for about 3 seconds (display will flash all symbols).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Controls how programming affects the thermostat. Possible values: setpoint (only use specified setpoint), schedule (follow programmed setpoint schedule). Changing this value does not clear programmed schedules.. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: setpoint , schedule , eco .

Is the unit in mounting mode. This is set to false for mounted (already on the radiator) or true for not mounted (after factory reset). Value can be found in the published state on the mounted_mode_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mounted_mode_active": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true mounted_mode_active is ON, if false OFF.

Set the unit mounting mode. false Go to Mounted Mode or true Go to Mounting Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mounted_mode_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mounted_mode_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mounted_mode_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true mounted_mode_control is ON, if false OFF.

Thermostat Orientation. This is important for the PID in how it assesses temperature. false Horizontal or true Vertical. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_vertical_orientation property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thermostat_vertical_orientation": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_vertical_orientation": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true thermostat_vertical_orientation is ON, if false OFF.

Viewing/display direction, false normal or true upside-down. Value can be found in the published state on the viewing_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"viewing_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"viewing_direction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true viewing_direction is ON, if false OFF.

Not clear how this affects operation. However, it would appear that the device does not execute any motor functions if this is set to false. This may be a means to conserve battery during periods that the heating system is not energized (e.g. during summer). false No Heat Available or true Heat Available. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_available property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_available": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heat_available": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true heat_available is ON, if false OFF.

Whether or not the unit needs warm water. false No Heat Request or true Heat Request. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_required property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_required": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true heat_required is ON, if false OFF.

Values observed are 0 (manual), 1 (schedule) or 2 (externally). Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , pi_heating_demand , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Scheduled change of the setpoint. Alternative method for changing the setpoint. In the opposite to occupied_heating_setpoint it does not trigger an aggressive response from the actuator. (more suitable for scheduled changes). Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_heating_setpoint_scheduled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_scheduled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_scheduled": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

The temperature sensor of the TRV is — due to its design — relatively close to the heat source (i.e. the hot water in the radiator). Thus there are situations where the local_temperature measured by the TRV is not accurate enough: If the radiator is covered behind curtains or furniture, if the room is rather big, or if the radiator itself is big and the flow temperature is high, then the temperature in the room may easily diverge from the local_temperature measured by the TRV by 5°C to 8°C. In this case you might choose to use an external room sensor and send the measured value of the external room sensor to the External_measured_room_sensor property.The way the TRV operates on the External_measured_room_sensor depends on the setting of the Radiator_covered property: If Radiator_covered is false (Auto Offset Mode): You must set the External_measured_room_sensor property at least every 3 hours. After 3 hours the TRV disables this function and resets the value of the External_measured_room_sensor property to -8000 (disabled). You should set the External_measured_room_sensor property at most every 30 minutes or every 0.1K change in measured room temperature.If Radiator_covered is true (Room Sensor Mode): You must set the External_measured_room_sensor property at least every 30 minutes. After 35 minutes the TRV disables this function and resets the value of the External_measured_room_sensor property to -8000 (disabled). You should set the External_measured_room_sensor property at most every 5 minutes or every 0.1K change in measured room temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_measured_room_sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_measured_room_sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_measured_room_sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -8000 and the maximum value is 3500 .

Controls whether the TRV should solely rely on an external room sensor or operate in offset mode. false = Auto Offset Mode (use this e.g. for exposed radiators) or true = Room Sensor Mode (use this e.g. for covered radiators). Please note that this flag only controls how the TRV operates on the value of External_measured_room_sensor ; only setting this flag without setting the External_measured_room_sensor has no (noticable?) effect.. Value can be found in the published state on the radiator_covered property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radiator_covered": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radiator_covered": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true radiator_covered is ON, if false OFF.

Whether or not the window open feature is enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_feature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_feature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_feature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window_open_feature is ON, if false OFF.

0=Quarantine, 1=Windows are closed, 2=Hold - Windows are maybe about to open, 3=Open window detected, 4=In window open state from external but detected closed locally. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_internal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_internal": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: quarantine , closed , hold , open , external_open .

Set if the window is open or close. This setting will trigger a change in the internal window and heating demand. false (windows are closed) or true (windows are open). Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_external property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_external": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_external": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window_open_external is ON, if false OFF.

Exercise day of week: 0=Sun...6=Sat, 7=undefined. Value can be found in the published state on the day_of_week property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"day_of_week": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"day_of_week": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sunday , monday , tuesday , wednesday , thursday , friday , saturday , away_or_vacation .

Exercise trigger time. Minutes since midnight (65535=undefined). Range 0 to 1439. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trigger_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Scale factor of setpoint filter timeconstant ("aggressiveness" of control algorithm) 1= Quick ... 5=Moderate ... 10=Slow. Value can be found in the published state on the algorithm_scale_factor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"algorithm_scale_factor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"algorithm_scale_factor": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Whether or not the thermostat acts as standalone thermostat or shares load with other thermostats in the room. The gateway must update load_room_mean if enabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the load_balancing_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load_balancing_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load_balancing_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true load_balancing_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Mean radiator load for room calculated by gateway for load balancing purposes (-8000=undefined). Value can be found in the published state on the load_room_mean property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load_room_mean": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load_room_mean": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -8000 and the maximum value is 2000 .

Load estimate on this radiator. Value can be found in the published state on the load_estimate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load_estimate": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -8000 and the maximum value is 3600 .

Specific for pre-heat running in Zigbee Weekly Schedule mode. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preheat_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true preheat_status is ON, if false OFF.

Status of adaptation run: None (before first run), In Progress, Valve Characteristic Found, Valve Characteristic Lost. Value can be found in the published state on the adaptation_run_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"adaptation_run_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , in_progress , found , lost .

Automatic adaptation run enabled (the one during the night). Value can be found in the published state on the adaptation_run_settings property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"adaptation_run_settings": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"adaptation_run_settings": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true adaptation_run_settings is ON, if false OFF.

Adaptation run control: Initiate Adaptation Run or Cancel Adaptation Run. Value can be found in the published state on the adaptation_run_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"adaptation_run_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"adaptation_run_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , initiate_adaptation , cancel_adaptation .

Regulation SetPoint Offset in range -2.5°C to 2.5°C in steps of 0.1°C. Value 2.5°C = 25.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulation_setpoint_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulation_setpoint_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulation_setpoint_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -25 and the maximum value is 25 .