AVATTO ZWT100

Model ZWT100 Vendor AVATTO Description Zigbee Thermostat Exposes state, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state), mode, child_lock, fault, upper_temperature_limit, frost_protection, work_days, sound, sensor_selection, temperature_variation, sensor_temperature_limit, weekly_schedule, backlight, direction_mode Picture

On/off state of the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 95 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9.9 and the maximum value is 9.9 with a step size of 0.1 .

Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , program , temporary .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C .

When the room temperature is lower than 5 ℃, the valve opens; when the temperature rises to 8 ℃, the valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Holiday option and turn off weekly programming.. Value can be found in the published state on the work_days property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_days": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: two-day weekend , single day off , no rest , turn off programming .

Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Select sensors for temperature measurement.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_selection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_selection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: in , out , all .

Temperature difference setting for heating activation. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_variation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_variation": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature limit for sensors. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C .

Time-temperature schedule: 6 workday periods + 2 weekend periods. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule": {"workday_hour_1": VALUE, "workday_minute_1": VALUE, "workday_temp_1": VALUE, "workday_hour_2": VALUE, "workday_minute_2": VALUE, "workday_temp_2": VALUE, "workday_hour_3": VALUE, "workday_minute_3": VALUE, "workday_temp_3": VALUE, "workday_hour_4": VALUE, "workday_minute_4": VALUE, "workday_temp_4": VALUE, "workday_hour_5": VALUE, "workday_minute_5": VALUE, "workday_temp_5": VALUE, "workday_hour_6": VALUE, "workday_minute_6": VALUE, "workday_temp_6": VALUE, "weekend_hour_1": VALUE, "weekend_minute_1": VALUE, "weekend_temp_1": VALUE, "weekend_hour_2": VALUE, "weekend_minute_2": VALUE, "weekend_temp_2": VALUE}}

workday_hour_1 (numeric): Hour of workday period 1 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 1 max value is 23 workday_minute_1 (numeric): Minute of workday period 1 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 1 max value is 59 workday_temp_1 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 1 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 1 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C workday_hour_2 (numeric): Hour of workday period 2 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 2 max value is 23 workday_minute_2 (numeric): Minute of workday period 2 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 2 max value is 59 workday_temp_2 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 2 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 2 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C workday_hour_3 (numeric): Hour of workday period 3 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 3 max value is 23 workday_minute_3 (numeric): Minute of workday period 3 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 3 max value is 59 workday_temp_3 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 3 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 3 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C workday_hour_4 (numeric): Hour of workday period 4 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 4 max value is 23 workday_minute_4 (numeric): Minute of workday period 4 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 4 max value is 59 workday_temp_4 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 4 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 4 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C workday_hour_5 (numeric): Hour of workday period 5 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 5 max value is 23 workday_minute_5 (numeric): Minute of workday period 5 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 5 max value is 59 workday_temp_5 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 5 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 5 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C workday_hour_6 (numeric): Hour of workday period 6 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of workday period 6 max value is 23 workday_minute_6 (numeric): Minute of workday period 6 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of workday period 6 max value is 59 workday_temp_6 (numeric): Target temperature of workday period 6 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of workday period 6 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C weekend_hour_1 (numeric): Hour of weekend period 1 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of weekend period 1 max value is 23 weekend_minute_1 (numeric): Minute of weekend period 1 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of weekend period 1 max value is 59 weekend_temp_1 (numeric): Target temperature of weekend period 1 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

(numeric): Target temperature of weekend period 1 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C weekend_hour_2 (numeric): Hour of weekend period 2 max value is 23

(numeric): Hour of weekend period 2 max value is 23 weekend_minute_2 (numeric): Minute of weekend period 2 max value is 59

(numeric): Minute of weekend period 2 max value is 59 weekend_temp_2 (numeric): Target temperature of weekend period 2 min value is 5, max value is 95, unit is °C

The backlight brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , micro light , medium light , high light .