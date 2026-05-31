Moes ZT-YK01

ModelZT-YK01
VendorMoes
DescriptionWireless switch with 1 button
Exposesbattery, action
PictureMoes ZT-YK01

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold.