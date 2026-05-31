Novato ZSM-01
|Model
|ZSM-01
|Vendor
|Novato
|Description
|Curtain motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), control_back_mode, click_control, position_best
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Control back mode (enum)
Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_back_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_back_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Click control (enum)
Step control (up/down). Value can be found in the published state on the
click_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Position best (numeric)
Preferred position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position_best property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_best": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.