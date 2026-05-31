Novato ZSM-01

ModelZSM-01
VendorNovato
DescriptionCurtain motor
Exposescover (state, position), control_back_mode, click_control, position_best
PictureNovato ZSM-01

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Control back mode (enum)

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the control_back_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_back_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Click control (enum)

Step control (up/down). Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Position best (numeric)

Preferred position. Value can be found in the published state on the position_best property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_best": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.