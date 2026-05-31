Novato ZSM-01

Model ZSM-01 Vendor Novato Description Curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), control_back_mode, click_control, position_best Picture

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the control_back_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_back_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Step control (up/down). Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down .