Trust ZSDR-850

Model ZSDR-850 Vendor Trust Description Smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_low, battery Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.