Linkind ZS1100400-IN-V1A02

Model ZS1100400-IN-V1A02 Vendor Linkind Description PIR motion sensor, wireless motion detector Exposes occupancy, battery_low, tamper, battery Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.