HOBEIAN ZG-301Z-MOTO
|Model
|ZG-301Z-MOTO
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Smart curtain switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), moving, motor_reversal, calibration, calibration_time, indicator_mode, backlight_mode
|Picture
Notes
Calibration
Press the open button on the switch, wait until the curtains are completely open. Press the pause/stop button on the switch. Put the device into calibration mode via software. Press the close button on the switch, wait until curtains are fully closed. Press the pause/stop button on the switch. Disable the calibration mode.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Moving (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Motor reversal (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_time": NEW_VALUE}. The unit of this value is
s.