Trust ZCTS-808

Model ZCTS-808 Vendor Trust Description Wireless contact sensor Exposes contact, battery_low, tamper, battery Picture

When pairing the sensor with Zigbee2MQTT, keep opening and closing the sensor (pull/insert the sensor parts next to each other) for 10 seconds, otherwise device will fall asleep before it gets fully configured and will not send state changes.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.