Trust ZCTS-808

ModelZCTS-808
VendorTrust
DescriptionWireless contact sensor
Exposescontact, battery_low, tamper, battery
PictureTrust ZCTS-808

Notes

Pairing

When pairing the sensor with Zigbee2MQTT, keep opening and closing the sensor (pull/insert the sensor parts next to each other) for 10 seconds, otherwise device will fall asleep before it gets fully configured and will not send state changes.

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.