RTX ZCR1-40EM

Model ZCR1-40EM Vendor RTX Description Zigbee DIN energy meter Exposes switch (state), ac_frequency, energy, power, power_factor, voltage, current, produced_energy, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .