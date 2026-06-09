easyiot ZB-RS232

Model ZB-RS232 Vendor easyiot Description Zigbee to RS232 controller Exposes last_received_command, send_command, rs232_config Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_command property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"send_command": NEW_VALUE} .

RS232 serial port configuration. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rs232_config": {"baud_rate": VALUE, "parity": VALUE, "stop_bits": VALUE}}