easyiot ZB-RS232

ModelZB-RS232
Vendoreasyiot
DescriptionZigbee to RS232 controller
Exposeslast_received_command, send_command, rs232_config
Pictureeasyiot ZB-RS232

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Last received command (text)

Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_command property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Send command (text)

Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"send_command": NEW_VALUE}.

Rs232 config (composite)

RS232 serial port configuration. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rs232_config": {"baud_rate": VALUE, "parity": VALUE, "stop_bits": VALUE}}

  • baud_rate (enum): Baud rate (bps) allowed values: 1200, 2400, 4800, 9600, 19200, 38400, 57600, 115200, 230400, 460800, 921600
  • parity (enum): Parity (none / even / odd) allowed values: none, even, odd
  • stop_bits (enum): Stop bits (1 / 1.5 / 2) allowed values: 1, 1.5, 2