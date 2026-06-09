easyiot ZB-RS232
|Model
|ZB-RS232
|Vendor
|easyiot
|Description
|Zigbee to RS232 controller
|Exposes
|last_received_command, send_command, rs232_config
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Last received command (text)
Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_received_command property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Send command (text)
Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"send_command": NEW_VALUE}.
Rs232 config (composite)
RS232 serial port configuration. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rs232_config": {"baud_rate": VALUE, "parity": VALUE, "stop_bits": VALUE}}
baud_rate(enum): Baud rate (bps) allowed values:
1200,
2400,
4800,
9600,
19200,
38400,
57600,
115200,
230400,
460800,
921600
parity(enum): Parity (none / even / odd) allowed values:
none,
even,
odd
stop_bits(enum): Stop bits (1 / 1.5 / 2) allowed values:
1,
1.5,
2