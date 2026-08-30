easyiot ZB-24GMS02

Model ZB-24GMS02 Vendor easyiot Description Zigbee motion and radar sensor Exposes occupancy, detection_range, pir_u2o_delay, ultrasonic_o2u_delay, ultrasonic_u2o_delay, auto_calibration, auto_calibration_progress, work_mode Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Detection range in meters (0.7 - 10.0, step 0.1). Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.7 and the maximum value is 10 .

PIR unoccupied to occupied delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_u2o_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pir_u2o_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_u2o_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 .

Ultrasonic occupied to unoccupied delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the ultrasonic_o2u_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ultrasonic_o2u_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ultrasonic_o2u_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 .

Ultrasonic unoccupied to occupied delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the ultrasonic_u2o_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ultrasonic_u2o_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ultrasonic_u2o_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 .

Start automatic threshold calibration: motion_coef/hold_coef/micro_coef (The threshold generation process takes approximately 90 seconds. The room should remain unoccupied during this time, and the device should not be pointed at moving objects such as curtains or electric fans.). Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_calibration": {"motion_coef": VALUE, "hold_coef": VALUE, "micro_coef": VALUE}}

motion_coef (numeric): Motion coefficient,defaults:30 min value is 10, max value is 200

(numeric): Motion coefficient,defaults:30 min value is 10, max value is 200 hold_coef (numeric): Hold coefficient,defaults:30 min value is 10, max value is 200

(numeric): Hold coefficient,defaults:30 min value is 10, max value is 200 micro_coef (numeric): Micro-movement coefficient,defaults:30 min value is 10, max value is 200

Auto-calibration progress (0-100). Value can be found in the published state on the auto_calibration_progress property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .