Aqara WXKG06LM

ModelWXKG06LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionWireless remote switch D1 (single rocker)
Exposesbattery, voltage, action
PictureAqara WXKG06LM

Notes

Battery

Uses a CR2032 battery

Pairing

Hold the button for 10s until the LED start to flash.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold.