Model WXKG06LM Vendor Aqara Description Wireless remote switch D1 (single rocker) Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture

Uses a CR2032 battery

Hold the button for 10s until the LED start to flash.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .