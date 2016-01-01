Model WXKG03LM_rev1 Vendor Aqara Description Wireless remote switch (single rocker), 2016 model Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.

You may have to unpair the switch from an existing coordinator before the pairing process will start. If you can't do this, try to remove battery (if it has one), push the button (to completely discharge device), place the battery back and try pairing again.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .