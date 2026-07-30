Tuya _TZE28C1000000_usmqzgdm

Model _TZE28C1000000_usmqzgdm Vendor Tuya Description Human presence sensor 3-gang smart switch Exposes presence_state, switch (state), countdown_1, countdown_2, countdown_3, relay_status, light_mode, delays_time, sensitivity, turn_on_light_for_person, turn_off_light_for_person Picture

Presence Status. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

Switch 1 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Switch 2 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Switch 3 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Power-on Status. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , memory .

Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: relay , none , pos .

Unoccupied Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the delays_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delays_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Trigger Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Turn On Light When Human Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the turn_on_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turn_on_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , all , on_ch1 , on_ch2 , on_ch3 , on_1_2ch , on_2_3ch , on_1_3ch .