Tuya _TZE28C1000000_jlbsptkl

Model _TZE28C1000000_jlbsptkl Vendor Tuya Description Human sresence sensor 1-gang smart switch Exposes presence_state, switch (state), countdown, relay_status, light_mode, delays_time, sensitivity, turn_on_light_for_person, turn_off_light_for_person Picture

Presence Status. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Switch 1 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Power-on Status. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , memory .

Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: relay , none , pos .

Unoccupied Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the delays_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delays_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Trigger Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Turn On Light When Human Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the turn_on_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turn_on_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , all .