Tuya _TZE28C1000000_jlbsptkl

Model_TZE28C1000000_jlbsptkl
VendorTuya
DescriptionHuman sresence sensor 1-gang smart switch
Exposespresence_state, switch (state), countdown, relay_status, light_mode, delays_time, sensitivity, turn_on_light_for_person, turn_off_light_for_person
PictureTuya _TZE28C1000000_jlbsptkl

Exposes

Presence state (enum)

Presence Status. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, presence.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Countdown (numeric)

Switch 1 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Relay status (enum)

Power-on Status. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, memory.

Light mode (enum)

Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: relay, none, pos.

Delays time (numeric)

Unoccupied Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the delays_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delays_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Sensitivity (numeric)

Trigger Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Turn on light for person (enum)

Turn On Light When Human Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the turn_on_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turn_on_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, all.

Turn off light for person (enum)

Turn Off Light When Human Not Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the turn_off_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turn_off_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, all.