Tuya _TZE28C1000000_jaunkx9g
|Model
|_TZE28C1000000_jaunkx9g
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Human presence sensor 2-gang smart switch
|Exposes
|presence_state, switch (state), countdown_1, countdown_2, relay_status, light_mode, delays_time, sensitivity, turn_on_light_for_person, turn_off_light_for_person
|Picture
Exposes
Presence state (enum)
Presence Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
presence.
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Countdown 1 (numeric)
Switch 1 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 2 (numeric)
Switch 2 Countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Relay status (enum)
Power-on Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
memory.
Light mode (enum)
Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
relay,
none,
pos.
Delays time (numeric)
Unoccupied Delay Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
delays_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delays_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Trigger Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Turn on light for person (enum)
Turn On Light When Human Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
turn_on_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turn_on_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
all,
on_ch1,
on_ch2.
Turn off light for person (enum)
Turn Off Light When Human Not Detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
turn_off_light_for_person property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turn_off_light_for_person": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
all,
off_ch1,
off_ch2.