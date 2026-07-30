EyZEE _TZE284_0kihjsys

Model _TZE284_0kihjsys Vendor EyZEE Description 5-Gang TZExxx Zigbee Touch Switch Exposes switch (state), couple_decouple, indicator_mode, restart_status_1, restart_status_2, restart_status_3, restart_status_4, restart_status_5, restart_status Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l4": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"} , {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l5": ""} .

Effective with EyZEE Decouplar switch only. Couple/Decouple: Click ON, then DOUBLE-TAP the physical button to activate Decouple mode. Click OFF, then DOUBLE-TAP the physical button to deactivate Decouple mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the couple_decouple property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"couple_decouple": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON couple decouple is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicator Mode: off=Backlight off, on_off_status=Red ON / Blue OFF, switch_position=Pink ON / Off when OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on_off_status , switch_position .

Power-on behavior for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the restart_status_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_status_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Power-on behavior for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the restart_status_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_status_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Power-on behavior for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the restart_status_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_status_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Power-on behavior for Switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the restart_status_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_status_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Power-on behavior for Switch 5. Value can be found in the published state on the restart_status_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_status_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .