Ltech TY-75-24-G2Z2_CCT

ModelTY-75-24-G2Z2_CCT
VendorLtech
Description150W 24V Zigbee CV tunable white LED driver
Exposeslight (state, brightness, color_temp)
PictureLtech TY-75-24-G2Z2_CCT

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, color_temp.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

  • color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 250 and 454, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest, cool, neutral, warm, warmest.