Ltech TY-75-24-G2Z2_CCT
|Model
|TY-75-24-G2Z2_CCT
|Vendor
|Ltech
|Description
|150W 24V Zigbee CV tunable white LED driver
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp)
|Picture
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
250and
454, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest.