TuYa TS0505B_2_1

Model TS0505B_2_1 Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee 3.0 18W led light bulb E27 RGBCW Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_hs), linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the brightness publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and . To read the brightness send a message to with payload . color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 143 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to with payload . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: , , , , . color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .