Tuya TS0215A_remote
|Model
|TS0215A_remote
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Security remote control
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
|White-label
|Woox R7054, Nedis ZBRC10WT
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
emergency.