Tuya TS0215A_remote

ModelTS0215A_remote
VendorTuya
DescriptionSecurity remote control
Exposesbattery, action
PictureTuya TS0215A_remote
White-labelWoox R7054, Nedis ZBRC10WT

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_night_zones, arm_all_zones, exit_delay, emergency.