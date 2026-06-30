Nova Digital TO-6 W/B

Model TO-6 W/B Vendor Nova Digital Description Topazio 6 gang Zigbee wall switch Exposes switch (state), backlight_mode, indicator_status, power_on_behavior, induction, vibration_gear, mode_1, mode_2, mode_3, mode_4, mode_5, mode_6, countdown_l1, countdown_l2, countdown_l3, countdown_l4, countdown_l5, countdown_l6, inching_l1, inching_l2, inching_l3, inching_l4, inching_l5, inching_l6, action Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"} , {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"} , {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Enables/disables the button backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Controls the LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , relay , invert .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Enables/disables capacitive induction for the buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the induction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON induction is ON, if OFF OFF.

Controls the vibration feedback intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_gear property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_gear": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high .

Button 1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_1 , scene_1 .

Button 2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_2 , scene_2 .

Button 3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_3 , scene_3 .

Button 4 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_4 , scene_4 .

Button 5 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_5 , scene_5 .

Button 6 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_6 , scene_6 .

Countdown timer for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Inching/pulse duration for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .