Nova Digital TO-6 W/B

ModelTO-6 W/B
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionTopazio 6 gang Zigbee wall switch
Exposesswitch (state), backlight_mode, indicator_status, power_on_behavior, induction, vibration_gear, mode_1, mode_2, mode_3, mode_4, mode_5, mode_6, countdown_l1, countdown_l2, countdown_l3, countdown_l4, countdown_l5, countdown_l6, inching_l1, inching_l2, inching_l3, inching_l4, inching_l5, inching_l6, action
PictureNova Digital TO-6 W/B

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l5 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"}, {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l6 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"}, {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Backlight mode (binary)

Enables/disables the button backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicator status (enum)

Controls the LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, relay, invert.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Induction (binary)

Enables/disables capacitive induction for the buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the induction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON induction is ON, if OFF OFF.

Vibration gear (enum)

Controls the vibration feedback intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_gear property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_gear": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, low, medium, high.

Mode 1 (enum)

Button 1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_1, scene_1.

Mode 2 (enum)

Button 2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_2, scene_2.

Mode 3 (enum)

Button 3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_3, scene_3.

Mode 4 (enum)

Button 4 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_4, scene_4.

Mode 5 (enum)

Button 5 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_5, scene_5.

Mode 6 (enum)

Button 6 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: switch_6, scene_6.

Countdown l1 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown l2 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown l3 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown l4 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown l5 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown l6 (numeric)

Countdown timer for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l1 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l2 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l3 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l4 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l5 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Inching l6 (numeric)

Inching/pulse duration for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the inching_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6.