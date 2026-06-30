Nova Digital TO-6 W/B
|Model
|TO-6 W/B
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Topazio 6 gang Zigbee wall switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), backlight_mode, indicator_status, power_on_behavior, induction, vibration_gear, mode_1, mode_2, mode_3, mode_4, mode_5, mode_6, countdown_l1, countdown_l2, countdown_l3, countdown_l4, countdown_l5, countdown_l6, inching_l1, inching_l2, inching_l3, inching_l4, inching_l5, inching_l6, action
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Backlight mode (binary)
Enables/disables the button backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indicator status (enum)
Controls the LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
relay,
invert.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Induction (binary)
Enables/disables capacitive induction for the buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
induction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"induction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON induction is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Vibration gear (enum)
Controls the vibration feedback intensity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_gear property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_gear": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
medium,
high.
Mode 1 (enum)
Button 1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_1,
scene_1.
Mode 2 (enum)
Button 2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_2,
scene_2.
Mode 3 (enum)
Button 3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_3,
scene_3.
Mode 4 (enum)
Button 4 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_4,
scene_4.
Mode 5 (enum)
Button 5 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_5,
scene_5.
Mode 6 (enum)
Button 6 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch_6,
scene_6.
Countdown l1 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown l2 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown l3 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown l4 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown l5 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown l6 (numeric)
Countdown timer for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l1 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l2 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l3 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l4 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l5 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Inching l6 (numeric)
Inching/pulse duration for channel 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
inching_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6.