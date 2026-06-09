THALEOS THAH202001
|Model
|THAH202001
|Vendor
|THALEOS
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, preset, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), window_detection, window_open, frost_protection, scale_protection, eco_temperature, away_temperature, holiday_temperature, operating_time, scale_protection_remaining_time, error
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
preset,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
eco,
away,
holiday. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9.5and the maximum value is
9.5with a step size of
0.5.
Window detection (binary)
Enable open window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window open (binary)
Open window detected (heating paused). Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window open is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
Anti-freeze protection. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Scale protection (binary)
Anti-scale protection: periodically opens the valve fully to prevent it seizing up. Value can be found in the published state on the
scale_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON scale protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Away temperature (numeric)
Temperature used in away preset. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Operating time (numeric)
Total operating time. Value can be found in the published state on the
operating_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
h.
Scale protection remaining time (numeric)
Time remaining before the next anti-scale cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the
scale_protection_remaining_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
h.
Error (numeric)
Device error code. Value can be found in the published state on the
error property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.