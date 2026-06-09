THALEOS THAH202001

ModelTHAH202001
VendorTHALEOS
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery, battery_low, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, preset, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), window_detection, window_open, frost_protection, scale_protection, eco_temperature, away_temperature, holiday_temperature, operating_time, scale_protection_remaining_time, error
PictureTHALEOS THAH202001

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, preset, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual, eco, away, holiday. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9.5 and the maximum value is 9.5 with a step size of 0.5.

Window detection (binary)

Enable open window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window open (binary)

Open window detected (heating paused). Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals OPEN window open is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Frost protection (binary)

Anti-freeze protection. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Scale protection (binary)

Anti-scale protection: periodically opens the valve fully to prevent it seizing up. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON scale protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Away temperature (numeric)

Temperature used in away preset. Value can be found in the published state on the away_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Holiday temperature (numeric)

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Operating time (numeric)

Total operating time. Value can be found in the published state on the operating_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is h.

Scale protection remaining time (numeric)

Time remaining before the next anti-scale cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection_remaining_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is h.

Error (numeric)

Device error code. Value can be found in the published state on the error property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.