TERNCY TERNCY-SD01

Model TERNCY-SD01 Vendor TERNCY Description Knob smart dimmer Exposes battery, direction, action Picture

This device does not work on Zigbee channel 20-24.

Press and hold the knob on the device for 8 seconds (until the indicator blinks blue light 3 times) the indicator will continue blinking blue light if pairing is successful otherwise it will blink red light.

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.