TERNCY TERNCY-SD01

ModelTERNCY-SD01
VendorTERNCY
DescriptionKnob smart dimmer
Exposesbattery, direction, action
PictureTERNCY TERNCY-SD01

Notes

Channel

This device does not work on Zigbee channel 20-24.

Pairing

Press and hold the knob on the device for 8 seconds (until the indicator blinks blue light 3 times) the indicator will continue blinking blue light if pairing is successful otherwise it will blink red light.

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Direction (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, triple, quadruple, rotate.