TERNCY TERNCY-SD01
|Model
|TERNCY-SD01
|Vendor
|TERNCY
|Description
|Knob smart dimmer
|Exposes
|battery, direction, action
|Picture
Notes
Channel
This device does not work on Zigbee channel 20-24.
Pairing
Press and hold the knob on the device for 8 seconds (until the indicator blinks blue light 3 times) the indicator will continue blinking blue light if pairing is successful otherwise it will blink red light.
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Direction (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
triple,
quadruple,
rotate.