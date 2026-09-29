SONOFF SNZT-04P

Model SNZT-04P Vendor SONOFF Description Smart Door/Window Sensor Exposes contact, tamper, battery Picture

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.