SONOFF SNZT-04P
|Model
|SNZT-04P
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Smart Door/Window Sensor
|Exposes
|contact, tamper, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tamper": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.