SONOFF SNZB-09P

Model SNZB-09P Vendor SONOFF Description Siren Exposes siren_on, power_supply_mode, battery, alarm_sound_enable, alarm_light_enable, tamper, alarm_sound_type, alarm_volume_level, alarm_duration Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

using the configured sound, light, volume, and duration.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON siren on is ON, if OFF OFF.

Current power source of the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_supply_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_supply_mode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery , external .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enable or disable the alarm sound.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_sound_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_sound_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_sound_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm sound enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable or disable the alarm light.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_light_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_light_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_light_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm light enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Select the alarm sound preset.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_sound_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_sound_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_sound_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sound_0 , sound_1 , sound_2 , sound_3 , sound_4 , sound_5 , sound_6 , sound_7 , sound_8 , sound_9 .

Set the alarm sound volume level.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_volume_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high , highest .