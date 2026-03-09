Aqara SJCGQ12LM-ES

Model SJCGQ12LM-ES Vendor Aqara Description Water leak sensor T1 engineering test version (no specific battery percentage support, not compatible with Aqara Home app) Exposes water_leak, battery_low Picture

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.