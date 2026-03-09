Aqara SJCGQ12LM-ES

ModelSJCGQ12LM-ES
VendorAqara
DescriptionWater leak sensor T1 engineering test version (no specific battery percentage support, not compatible with Aqara Home app)
Exposeswater_leak, battery_low
PictureAqara SJCGQ12LM-ES

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.