Mercator Ikuü SISWD11-ZB
|Model
|SISWD11-ZB
|Vendor
|Mercator Ikuü
|Description
|Inline module dimmer switch
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness)
|Picture
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.