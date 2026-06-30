Mercator Ikuü SISWD11-ZB

ModelSISWD11-ZB
VendorMercator Ikuü
DescriptionInline module dimmer switch
Exposeslight (state, brightness)
PictureMercator Ikuü SISWD11-ZB

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.