Linxura SHCB-1-MO

ModelSHCB-1-MO
VendorLinxura
DescriptionAura 12-button smart controller
Exposesbattery, action
PictureLinxura SHCB-1-MO

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_1_double_click, button_1_hold, button_2_click, button_2_double_click, button_2_hold, button_3_click, button_3_double_click, button_3_hold, button_4_click, button_4_double_click, button_4_hold, button_5_click, button_5_double_click, button_5_hold, button_6_click, button_6_double_click, button_6_hold, button_7_click, button_7_double_click, button_7_hold, button_8_click, button_8_double_click, button_8_hold, button_9_click, button_9_double_click, button_9_hold, button_10_click, button_10_double_click, button_10_hold, button_11_click, button_11_double_click, button_11_hold, button_12_click, button_12_double_click, button_12_hold.