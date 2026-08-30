Linxura SHCB-1-MO
|Model
|SHCB-1-MO
|Vendor
|Linxura
|Description
|Aura 12-button smart controller
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_click,
button_1_double_click,
button_1_hold,
button_2_click,
button_2_double_click,
button_2_hold,
button_3_click,
button_3_double_click,
button_3_hold,
button_4_click,
button_4_double_click,
button_4_hold,
button_5_click,
button_5_double_click,
button_5_hold,
button_6_click,
button_6_double_click,
button_6_hold,
button_7_click,
button_7_double_click,
button_7_hold,
button_8_click,
button_8_double_click,
button_8_hold,
button_9_click,
button_9_double_click,
button_9_hold,
button_10_click,
button_10_double_click,
button_10_hold,
button_11_click,
button_11_double_click,
button_11_hold,
button_12_click,
button_12_double_click,
button_12_hold.