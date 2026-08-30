Linxura SCHA-1-MO

ModelSCHA-1-MO
VendorLinxura
Description4-button smart controller
Exposesaction
PictureLinxura SCHA-1-MO

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_1_double_click, button_1_hold, button_2_click, button_2_double_click, button_2_hold, button_3_click, button_3_double_click, button_3_hold, button_4_click, button_4_double_click, button_4_hold.