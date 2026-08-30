Linxura SCHA-1-MO
|Model
|SCHA-1-MO
|Vendor
|Linxura
|Description
|4-button smart controller
|Exposes
|action
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_click,
button_1_double_click,
button_1_hold,
button_2_click,
button_2_double_click,
button_2_hold,
button_3_click,
button_3_double_click,
button_3_hold,
button_4_click,
button_4_double_click,
button_4_hold.