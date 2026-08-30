Linxura SCHA-1-MO

Model SCHA-1-MO Vendor Linxura Description 4-button smart controller Exposes action Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click , button_1_double_click , button_1_hold , button_2_click , button_2_double_click , button_2_hold , button_3_click , button_3_double_click , button_3_hold , button_4_click , button_4_double_click , button_4_hold .