ShinaSystem SBM300ZC4

Model SBM300ZC4 Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS remote control 4 button Exposes action, battery, voltage Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_long , 2_single , 2_double , 2_long , 3_single , 3_double , 3_long , 4_single , 4_double , 4_long .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .