ShinaSystem SBM300ZB3
|Model
|SBM300ZB3
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS remote control 3 button
|Exposes
|action, battery, voltage
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
1_single,
1_double,
1_long,
2_single,
2_double,
2_long,
3_single,
3_double,
3_long.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.