There are three methods to put the device in pairing mode:

Press pairing button for 5 seconds until green LED starts pairing animation, then release pairing button. When pairing process is completed, LED animation will stop.

Cut the supplied power down. Then turn power on and off 4 times in a row, and turn it on again. This method is valid only if neutral wire is present.

Turn external switch off. Then turn it on and off 4 times in a row, and turn it on again. This method is available during the first hour after power is supplied.

Animation style depends on neutral wire presence: LED is breathing if neutral wire is present, and is flashing shortly if neutral wire is absent. Also if pairing is initiated by on-off sequence, the device will switch its relay on and off 5 times at 1 second intervals as indication of pairing mode.

This device can also be used as a covers controller. In this mode it can control different types of single phase AC motors: window covers, curtains, garage door motors etc. Single phase AC motors are supported, with reactive load current up to 1 A (230 W max). To put device in pairing mode as a covers controller, press pairing button for 10 seconds until LED start pairing animation (LED will change its color to blue). CAUTION: please see additional installation instructions on how to properly install this device in covers controller mode. Neutral wire connection is mandatory for this mode.

If device is removed from network by pressing the pairing button for 5 seconds, then its settings will remain intact, but the device will be switched back to the switch mode (a 5 seconds button hold is the only way to exit covers controller mode). To perform reset to factory settings it is required to hold pairing button for 20 seconds, then release — LED will blink red 2 times per second for 5 seconds. Also this device resets itself to factory settings when it is removed from the Zigbee network, if this removal has been initiated by coordinator (i.e. via frontend or by sending command to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove topic) - this method does not change covers controller mode if device was paired as a covers controller.

This device can control other Zigbee devices like light bulbs or smart covers directly - it can be configured as On/Off controller (2 separate channels), Dimmer controller (2 separate channels) or Covers controller (single channel), depending on the switch type and configuration of bound clusters on its Endpoints 4 and 5.