EchoStar SAGE206612
|Model
|SAGE206612
|Vendor
|EchoStar
|Description
|SAGE by Hughes doorbell sensor
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button while inserting the battery. Hold until the LED starts blinking, this will force a reset/join. The LED will continue blinking to indicate its pairing.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
bell1,
bell2.