EchoStar SAGE206612

ModelSAGE206612
VendorEchoStar
DescriptionSAGE by Hughes doorbell sensor
Exposesbattery, action
PictureEchoStar SAGE206612

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button while inserting the battery. Hold until the LED starts blinking, this will force a reset/join. The LED will continue blinking to indicate its pairing.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: bell1, bell2.