EchoStar SAGE206612

Model SAGE206612 Vendor EchoStar Description SAGE by Hughes doorbell sensor Exposes battery, action Picture

Press and hold the reset button while inserting the battery. Hold until the LED starts blinking, this will force a reset/join. The LED will continue blinking to indicate its pairing.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .