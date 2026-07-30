Shelly S4SN-0071Z

Model S4SN-0071Z Vendor Shelly Description Flood S Gen 4 Exposes battery, water_leak, tamper, battery_low, trouble Picture

It is recommended to connect Shelly devices by WiFi / Bluetooth, and update their firmware, until they gain support for OTA updates over Zigbee.

The latest firmware fixes known issues like negative power readings on some models.

Note they roll-out updates in phases. Check "beta" channels if you are specifically looking for a fix.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.