PushOk Hardware POK018

ModelPOK018
VendorPushOk Hardware
DescriptionBattery powered loudspeaker
Exposesstatus, num_tracks, track, volume, battery, voltage
PicturePushOk Hardware POK018

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Status (enum)

Player status: idle/playing, or a fault. Refreshed only on a play attempt, so it reflects the last check.. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, idle, playing, no_tracks, no_sd_card, no_module.

Num tracks (numeric)

Total tracks on the SD card. Value can be found in the published state on the num_tracks property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"num_tracks": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255.

Track (numeric)

Track number to play; writing it starts playback at the current volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"track": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255.

Volume (enum)

Playback volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.