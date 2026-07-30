PushOk Hardware POK018
|Model
|POK018
|Vendor
|PushOk Hardware
|Description
|Battery powered loudspeaker
|Exposes
|status, num_tracks, track, volume, battery, voltage
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Status (enum)
Player status: idle/playing, or a fault. Refreshed only on a play attempt, so it reflects the last check.. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
idle,
playing,
no_tracks,
no_sd_card,
no_module.
Num tracks (numeric)
Total tracks on the SD card. Value can be found in the published state on the
num_tracks property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"num_tracks": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Track (numeric)
Track number to play; writing it starts playback at the current volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"track": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Volume (enum)
Playback volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
3,
6,
9,
12,
15,
18,
21,
24,
27,
30.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.