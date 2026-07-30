PushOk Hardware POK018

Model POK018 Vendor PushOk Hardware Description Battery powered loudspeaker Exposes status, num_tracks, track, volume, battery, voltage Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Player status: idle/playing, or a fault. Refreshed only on a play attempt, so it reflects the last check.. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , idle , playing , no_tracks , no_sd_card , no_module .

Total tracks on the SD card. Value can be found in the published state on the num_tracks property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"num_tracks": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Track number to play; writing it starts playback at the current volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"track": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Playback volume. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 3 , 6 , 9 , 12 , 15 , 18 , 21 , 24 , 27 , 30 .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .