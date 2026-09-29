OWON PB206
|Model
|PB206
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|Panic button
|Exposes
|sos, battery_low
|Picture
Exposes
SOS (binary)
Indicates whether the SOS alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the
sos property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true sOS is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.