OWON PB206

ModelPB206
VendorOWON
DescriptionPanic button
Exposessos, battery_low
PictureOWON PB206

Exposes

SOS (binary)

Indicates whether the SOS alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the sos property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true sOS is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.